European Consumer Organisation

EU consumer groups move against Google's 'sign-up surveillance'

Privacy

EU consumer groups move against Google's 'sign-up surveillance'

By making the tracker opt-out process time-consuming, Google scoops huge amounts of users' personal data.

clock 01 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Dark data: "The dirty secret of the ICT sector"

27 June 2022 • 8 min read
02

Cyberattack stops all deliveries at Wiltshire Farm Foods

29 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Eco-warriors: Microsoft Azure vs Amazon AWS on sustainability

29 June 2022 • 12 min read
04

Apple accused of harming browser engine diversity

28 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

Italian data protection authority warns against the use of Google Analytics

24 June 2022 • 3 min read