European Commission
EU regulators seek public feedback before drafting new rules to regulate tech giants
It will help the European Commission to draft new Digital Services Act
EU plans to link member states' facial recognition databases
Human rights advocates are, however, concerned about possible privacy breaches
EU unveils 'human centric' artificial intelligence data strategy
New strategy intended to both fuel the development of AI and data-driven business across the EU, as well as to regulate it
EU General Court to begin three-day hearing in Google antitrust case today
Google is expected to argue in the court that EU decision "is wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics
European Commission's new president promises GDPR-style legislation on AI
Von der Leyen said that Europe "set the pattern for the world" the GDPR, and "we have to do the same with artificial intelligence"
Qualcomm fined €242m by European Commission over price war that drove Icera out of business
Qualcomm sold UMTS baseband chipset at below cost to keep Icera from getting a foothold in the market, according to the European Commission
Amazon to face European Union antitrust investigation
Amazon accused of abusing its position as both retailer and retail platform
EU approves IBM's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
European Commission concludes that IBM's proposed takeover of Red Hat posed no competition concerns
EU to investigate Broadcom over alleged anti-competitive practices
European Commission claims that Broadcom is abusing its market dominance to lock-out potential rivals
AI & ML latest: Google disbands another AI ethics committee
Tricky stuff, ethics
European Parliament approves controversial online copyright law
Legislators ignore protests, experts and activists to sign directive - including Articles 11 and 13 - into law
Google and Facebook must pay content creators under newly agreed EU Copyright Directive
Online platforms must also install filters to prevent users from uploading copyrighted materials
Google now pays more money in EU fines than it pays in taxes
Google files 2018 revenues revealing that it pays $900m more in fines than it pays in taxes
EU Copyright Directive compromise rejected by 11 countries
Copyright Directive and accompanying regulation unlikely to be passed before May's European elections
Google accused of 'failing to comply' with EU competition authority's Google Shopping ruling
Google's own 'heads we win; tails you lose' remedy criticised for favouring only Google
European Commission emphasises importance of working together to support cyber defence
Differences in cyber preparedness between EU members could put cross-region systems at risk
Google's antitrust compliance plan to license Android apps for up to €40
Google responds to European Commission antitrust ruling with Android licensing scheme
Google to charge a licensing fee for Android apps in Europe
Google responds to anti-trust fine over bundling of apps with Android by levying licence fee for apps in the EEA
Google to appeal €4.34bn EU antitrust fine
Least surprising news of the year so far
EU demands that internet companies take down illegal and 'terrorist content' down within an hour - or face harsh fines
EU decides Facebook, Twitter, Google et al haven't done enough to take down terrorist and illegal content
European Union to consider forcing smartphone makers to use USB-C
EU to open an 'impact assessment study' to decide on a common standard for all smartphone chargers
Google fined a record €4.3bn by EU over claims of Android market abuse
Google hit with biggest EU fine since June last year
Google to face record EU fine over Android anti-trust issues
Reuters claims Google will be whacked with record fine in early July
EU plans 'in-depth' investigation into Apple's acquisition of Shazam
Commission concerned that Apple could 'turn off' Shazam referrals to rivals