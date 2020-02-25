Europe
EU is testing AI-controlled border crossing - updated
Hungary, Latvia and Greece are testing the iBorderCtrl (yes, really) AI system
EMEA far behind other regions in willingness to adopt automation
Single-digit percentages of European firms are using process automation, versus almost half of Asian firms
CERN scientists trace the structure of 'home-made' anti-matter
Findings could help astronomers map the universe
IT spending in Western Europe to top $453.8 billion in 2017
IT spending in Western Europe is to top $453 billion, as companies continue to invest in technologies like AI and IoT
Borsa and IBM building a business blockchain
SMBs will find it easier to obtain funding by sharing financial data in a secure environment
Building a better bank: IBM's blockchain secures cross-border trade
Blockchain makes transactions visible and secure for SMEs
EU telecoms operators promise 5G across Europe by 2020
But net neutrality guidelines could hamper deployments
EU, China team up to boost 5G development with eye on IoT
Two factions aim to have superfast technology widely available by 2020
Qualcomm starts selling off L-Band UK spectrum for 4G boost
Band could be used to improve internet services and connections across Europe
BT's fine of £800,000 from Ofcom underlines ICO's impotence
Data protection watchdog needs real fining powers to make firms take security seriously
Top 10 most read: Freak flaw, EU 5G plans and Apple overtakes Samsung
Top stories from the past seven days on V3
MWC top 10 insights: Galaxy S6, 5G push and the next Heartbleed
V3 details the biggest news and trends from the 2015 tradeshow
5G will change the world, but roaming charges must go
News editor Dan Worth wonders why people dismiss work being done to develop ever-faster connectivity services
MWC: EU seeks 5G development support from US, Japan and China
EU determined not to fall behind again as mobile market looks to a super-fast future
Deadline for green computers in Europe draws near
Hardware firms must adhere to new energy consumption limits from 1 July
EC and South Korea team up on 5G mobile plans
Research tests planned for 2016
Top 10 most read: Motorola Moto X review, Galaxy S5 features, huge DDoS attack
Top stories from the past seven days on V3
Google proposes search settlement in EU antitrust probe
Tech giant offers to change its search business to avoid fine
Europe warned over growing ICT skills shortage
EC issues rallying call to prevent businesses being hamstrung by lack of IT talent
European Commission announces plans to boost region's robotics sector
Details of public-private partnership vague, though
CERN unveils pan-European cloud computing platform for scientific experiments
Helix Nebula Science Cloud to help in search for Higgs boson
European PC sales slump, but Lenovo sees huge market gains
Eurozone crises impacting demand from consumer and business markets
TalkTalk closes Waterford call centre with the loss of 575 jobs
Most customer complaints now dealt with online, claims ISP
Top 10 exports to the US to inspire Spotify as it heads stateside
Swish music steaming services, hugely popular video calling tools, world-changing mobile chipsets. Do we have to do it all, America?