EU Digital Safety Act

Campaigners lobby TikTok for freedom for all users to switch off algorithm

Legislation and Regulation

TikTok users in Europe will soon be able to switch off the personalised algorithm driving its For You and Live feeds. Campaigners say the UK will be left with a more toxic version of the platform.

clock 15 August 2023 • 3 min read
