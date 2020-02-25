EU Data Protection Regulation
Justin King: Make the change that your consumers want to see before it is forced upon you
Legislation is always late, but that's no reason to ignore necessary changes
GDPR and PSD2: a regulatory double whammy or a unique opportunity for banks?
New regulations are forcing banks to give more power to customers and competitors with respect to account data, but they may be able to turn it them to their advantage
'No evidence' that government understands the seriousness of Brexit for data protection
A Lords report says that there is 'no prospect of a clean break' with the EU when it comes to data sharing
US government appeals to Supreme Court for right to take any data from anywhere
Tech companies are between a rock and a hard place
What is 'personal data'? IT leaders debate the GDPR definition
The GDPR's definition of 'personal data' is so broad that it is causing concern across the IT industry
Beware 'fake news' on GDPR, warns compliance lawyer Jonathan Armstrong
Many companies have a false sense of security around compliance, warn industry insiders
Facebook's data transfer arrangements face legal challenge in Irish court
Model transfer clauses come under scrutiny as Irish data protection commissioner looks to refer them to the ECJ
European data protection supervisor adds voice to criticism of Privacy Shield
'Not robust enough to withstand future legal scrutiny' says Buttareli
Privacy campaigner Hanff sends cease-and-desist letter to IDG over adblockers
EU law may mean that circumventing adblockers is illegal, claims Hanff
Problems for model clauses and Privacy Shield as MEPs and regulators flex their muscles
EU-US data transfer mechanisms look to be on shaky ground
Brexit won't provide escape route from new EU data protection rules
Lawyers warn that GDPR is coming regardless of what happens in June referendum vote
New EU regulations have 'gone a step too far' and will have to be wound back, says CEO
GDPR is 'ridiculous' and is full of contradictions, according to The Search Party's Ben Hutt
Privacy and security in the cloud are not the same thing
'Companies claim they have world-class security and therefore privacy, but you can have world-class security and have no privacy whatsoever'
What health professionals must consider before adopting cloud services
Data security and compliance issues are key but that doesn't mean health services need to miss out on the benefits of cloud, argues Gareth Baxendale
Almost one-half of UK firms still unaware of their obligations under the new EU data protection laws
Computing survey finds the nation split between those getting on with preparing for the GDPR and those only dimly aware of changes that will affect all businesses
TTIP vs GDPR - who will win the data protection wars?
The EU GDPR has been opposed at every stage by Microsoft and Google. Will they be able to use the free trade pact TTIP to get their own back? We ask the experts.
Cloud, data sovereignty and the law: key points all companies should consider
Data sovereignty has become a priority for all organisations using cloud, but what are the key issues to consider?
Safe Harbour's replacement could be in place by February as regulators meet
If negotiators fail to agree terms, firms transferring personal data from the EU to the US face sanctions, EU warns
EU privacy watchdog calls for safeguards on exporting surveillance technologies to third countries
Existing regulation does not take into account if a country doesn't have safeguards in place for using interception technologies, says Giovanni Buttarelli
The top 10 UK data-breach stories of 2015
The worst data breaches and the biggest security stories of 2015
Google hires prominent US politicians to lobby Europe on its behalf, report
Google has been spending big money on fighting antitrust cases in Europe, including calling in favours from US politicians, an investigation finds
ICO offering £140k salary for new Information Commissioner to replace Christopher Graham
Huge role for successful candidate largely because of incoming EU Data Protection Regulations
What will the new EU data protection rules mean for US businesses?
Google could face fines of $2.6bn if it breaks the new EU data protection laws and big changes are likely both inside and outside of Europe