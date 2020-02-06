ethical hacking
Forget zero-days, the most dangerous vulnerabilities are decades old, says ethical hacker
Ethical hacker Holly Grace Williams on the blind spots that lead to companies being compromised
Would you hire a former hacker?
A panel of experts at Computing's recent Enterprise Security & Risk Management conference argue whether it's a good idea to hire a former black hat for an enterprise security role
Profile of an ex-hacker: Mike Koss, head of IT security and risk, N-Brown Group
Former black hat hacker discusses his career hacking enterprises, and how he turned himself into a force for good (mostly)
Google expands its bug bounty scheme
Google increases rewards to $5,000 for identifying remote-code execution flaws in Android apps
NHS will use white hat hackers to probe its own cyber defences
£20 million will be spent on new cyber security centre focusing on prevention rather than remediation
Boeing 757 hacked on the tarmac by Department of Homeland Security in 'controlled experiment'
Pilots not told that they were being targeted in DHS penetration test
Scope and volume of cyber attacks increasing, says expert panel
Increased reliance on 3rd parties creates further opportunities for hackers
Cameron and Obama reveal plans for UK and US to stage 'cyber war games' to boost cyber defences
Simulated attacks will see Wall Street and City of London attacked in effort to bolster cyber defences
Bank of England to employ hackers
Penetration testing to be used to gauge banks' defences against hackers and cyber criminals
World needs 21 million cyber security professionals - but there's only 3,000 now, warns expert
'671.9 million of the internet's 672 million websites aren't being properly tested,' says WhiteHat's Robert Hansen
Not enough cyber warriors to fight computer hackers, says former White House security chief
'As with anything, it really comes down to human capital and there simply isn't enough of it,' says Chris Finan
'You're shooting yourself in the foot if you're not willing to hire a hacker'
WhiteHat Security's Robert Hansen tells Computing that businesses need to be more open minded about hiring reformed hackers to combat cyber threats
UK needs sanctioned networks 'dedicated to government-only activity' to protect against hackers
Coventry University's Dr Siraj Shaikh tells Computing more needs to be done to protect infrastructure against hackers
Crash Podcast: Ethical hacking, USB flash drives, consumerisation and Nokia
On this week's podcast we discuss ethical hacking, the death of the USB flash drive, Nokia's crashing feature-phone sales and the consumerisation of corporate IT
Cyber security: How Coventry University is training ethical hackers
Coventry University is training the cyber-security experts of the future in its ethical hacking laboratory. Danny Palmer speaks to senior lecturer Dr Siraj Shaikh to find out how