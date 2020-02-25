espionage
New laws proposed in the US to protect technology supply chains from espionage
New law is intended to crack down on alleged espionage by China against US infrastructure and intellectual property
Airbus warning over security breach
Plane maker admits breach of personal data, but claims that production has been unaffected
US government considering building its own 5G network to counter Chinese security threats
Trump administration officials looking to build national 5G network in order to cut distrusted manufacturers out
Uber fires ex-Googler Anthony Levandowski
Google claims that Levandowski took as many as 14,000 documents when he left the company
How code from 20-year-old 'Moonlight Maze' cyber attacks was linked with Turla malware
Code analysis identifies 20-year history of malware linked to Russian government
Wikileaks attaches strings to promise to disclose security flaws to Apple, Google and Microsoft before publishing new documents
Wikileaks demands that companies promise to fix flaws abused by the CIA within 90-days of disclosure
Russian government behind seven-year cyber-espionage campaign by 'Dukes' hacking group, claims F-Secure
F-Secure accuses the Kremlin of being behind well-resourced group that targeted governments worldwide
United Nations demands states respect its privacy after AT&T NSA spying revealed
Newly released Snowden docs reveal how "highly collaborative" AT&T helped US spy on UN for 10 years
Government urged to respond to claims that Snowden files have been accessed by Russia and China
More questions than answers from The Sunday Times report, which suggests that MI6 agents had to be withdrawn from 'hostile countries'
Forbes 'watering hole' attack the work of Chinese state cyber espionage, claim researchers
US defence contractors and banks targeted following Forbes attack
GCHQ to feed cyber-intelligence to UK's biggest companies
Intelligence feed part of push to improve defences against industrial espionage