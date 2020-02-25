Eset
Microsoft SQL Server 11 and 12 backdoor, accessible with 'magic password', linked to Chinese APT
ESET researchers attribute sophisticated MS SQL Server backdoor tool to China's Winnti Group, also known as APT17
Warning over Win32/StealthFalcon malware that uses Windows update system to steal data
The BITS system is used by Microsoft to send Windows updates to its users and is generally ignored by firewalls
ESET warning over ISP-level compromises in new Russian Turla campaign
Attackers appear to download legitimate Adobe Flash Player from Adobe and Akamai IP addresses
Is Industroyer the biggest security threat to critical infrastructure since Stuxnet?
Industroyer malware trialed in attack on Ukrainian power grid in 2016
A quarter of the UK's cyber threats are ransomware attacks
ESET's LiveGrid telemetry detected spike in ransomware attacks aimed at the UK
HSBC online banking taken down in denial-of-service attack
Bank claims that it 'successfully defended' its systems - but online service remains down
How to secure your organisation
Security experts put their heads together to answer the question 'How can enterprises secure themselves?'
GCHQ and NSA target anti-virus software - but not British or American companies
Kaspersky highlighted in particular for cracking by GCHQ and NSA