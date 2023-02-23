error correction

Google claims major quantum computing breakthrough

Chips and Components

Google claims major quantum computing breakthrough

Researchers say their technique for reducing error rates is a significant advance

clock 23 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Data centre hacks affect Apple, Microsoft and more

22 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

Amazon slashes pay by up to 50%

22 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

SustainableIT.org releases first-ever standards to measure IT impact on sustainability

22 February 2023 • 4 min read
04

GoDaddy just realised it had a three-year security breach

20 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

Upgrade vulnerable Fortinet FortiNAC versions immediately, admins urged

22 February 2023 • 1 min read