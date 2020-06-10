ERP
How the pandemic will change supply chain strategy
The emphasis will be more on ensuring a diversity of suppliers and less on cost-cutting say experts
Saying no to vendors' forced march to the cloud
You need to weigh up several criteria before you jump wholesale to the big vendors' SaaS propositions
Rolling out single-sign-on and IAM at Plan International
Security, ease of use and cloud first are technology priorities for the children's charity, says IT head Jon Winder
IT leaders expect consolidation of CRM and ERP
Information is often duplicated across both systems, but they cannot communicate with each other
Retail apocalypse: The ten great 'plagues' of the high street
Competition from the internet isn't the only big challenge that high street retailers face, warns Uniconta UK CEO Russell Lawrence
Home Office wants to integrate ERP, BI, CRM, HCM and Payroll in new Metis system
G-Cloud procurement will be used for technical integration of Oracle Fusion based ERP system
Millions of SAP users at risk from critical vulnerability in SAP GUI client
Number and severity of security issues in SAP's latest 'patch Tuesday described as "worrisome" by security experts
WD-40 cuts server power consumption by 40 per cent by adopting private cloud following ERP migration
Shift from client/server to private cloud helps WD-40 to slash server requirements and power costs
Infor bags $2bn private equity investment from Koch Equity
Cash for expansion will see Koch join Infor's private equity owners as major shareholder
Biggest patch batch from SAP since 2012 addresses 48 vulnerabilities
SAP finally fixes vulnerability unpatched since 2013
Co-op Group puts Oracle HCM Cloud at the centre of its HR-driven business transformation
Cloud solution is replacing a "highly customised" E-Business Suite
Cloud-wary UK 'is ready' for Oracle one-stop IaaS model, says UK boss
"They can just look at their current architecture and say, 'Do we really want to do that again?'" says O'Kelly
Capgemini and Oracle t-Police cloud ERP finds 'at least 40 per cent' savings for cash-strapped UK forces
Cheshire Police expect to save £30m over 10 years
HSBC 'comes out' as Oracle Fusion customer for global ERP overhaul
'Legacy architecture wasn't fit for purpose' explains CFO Joanna Fielding
Pearson standardises ERP estate on Oracle
Publisher and education provider goes from 63 separate ERP systems down to one as part of wholesale digital transformation project
Publisher DC Thomson implements new group finance system
Publisher moves disparate finance systems into one unified, centrally managed financial, procurement and project management solution
Business critical applications fail to meet firms' analytical needs
Computing research finds that 88 per cent of technology professionals are unhappy with the scope of analytics tools built-in to their CRM, ERP and other applications
SAP systems at risk from six-year-old security flaws, warns US-CERT
Fixed by SAP in 2010 - but many systems remain vulnerable, warns US-CERT
TfL using SAP HANA to process big data from the Internet of Things
CIO Steve Townsend explains how SAP HANA has improved TfL's day-to-day planning
Council as a service: How Windsor and Maidenhead's CIO is tearing up the local government IT rulebook
'The real problem is ease of service' explains Rocco Labellarte
Gartner Magic Quadrant 'pay for play': 'We don't know the result until we see the report' says SAP after fifth year at the top
'Very fair' process of fact checking drives Gartner report, says SAP ERP manager
Hornby hits the buffers over botched IT upgrades
Microsoft-based ERP project blamed for supply-chain hiatus at Hornby
CIOs predict rise of just two per cent in IT budgets for 2016
Budget for security, big data and cloud on the up - and data scientists