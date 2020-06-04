Ernst&Young
Trustwave sued by casino company for failure to contain security breach
Affinity Gaming says Trustwave lied about containing security threat and is seeking $100,000 in damages
How CIO Darrell Stein is connecting data at Reckitt Benckiser
Stein explains how he's bringing his decade-long experience of managing data and cyber security to the consumer goods giant
Banks haven't got their heads around big data yet, says EY
Banks have fallen behind the curve, offering opportunities to those who understand data
Government investment in cyber security awareness "just not enough"
Ernst & Young's Mark Brown says government is going in right direction but needs to try harder with cyber security campaigns
Consumerisation complicates IT governance
Unrestricted use of consumer devices and public file-sharing services complicates IT governance and investigations, says forensic expert
Report: Social media strategies are failing to connect with 'chameleon' consumers
Customer experience is the new brand, says Ernst & Young
Report urges multi-speed approach to business innovation
Globalisation does not mean homogeneity, say economists