Ericsson
BT picks Ericsson to deploy the core of its 5G networks
In the wake of uncertainty over Huawaei, Ericsson has been selected on the basis of lab performance and future roadmap, BT says
Three reveals 5G roll-out plan but aims to focus on Home Broadband first
Three UK's 5G plan includes speed boosts for existing 3G and 4G infrastructure as it replaces Samsung 4G radio-access technology with Huawei
Ericsson apologises for O2 network outage
The data network crash, which affected millions of people worldwide, was caused by an expired software certificate
5G - what is it, and do we need it?
Here's the reality behind the 5G hype
Vodafone UK and Ericsson team up on pre-standard 5G test
Vodafone and Ericsson complete 5G UK trials
Vodafone UK signs 5G radio technology deal with Ericsson
Vodafone keen to be seen pioneering 5G communications in the UK
France Telecom, Peugeot and Ericsson to trial 5G in connected cars
5G connected-car trials on three kilometre section of French roads declared a success
Apple and Ericsson end legal war after signing off on global patent licensing agreement
Agreement covers 4G, 3G and 2G, and Apple and Ericsson will also work together on 5G wireless standards
Volvo gives green light for 'shopping delivery to your car' service
After a successful pilot of Roam Delivery, car giant is in talks with a Swedish start-up that can keep fresh groceries cool for 24 hours
Why bet365 made the switch to Erlang
The online gambling company shifted from Java and .NET to the programming language developed by Ericsson
Samsung, Nokia and other mobile vendors in 5G trials
Japanese firm NTT Docomo wants to be ready for commercial deployment by 2020
Facebook founder Zuckerberg launches Internet.org to make internet available to all
Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, Opera and MediaTek also involved in Facebook-led initiative
Intel buys ST-Ericsson's global navigation satellite system business
Chip giant Intel comes in ahead of nVidia and AMD to buy GPS-GLONASS location technology
Ericsson closes telecom cable business
354 jobs lost as company blames decline in copper cable market
Ericsson and STMicroelectronics split to result in 1,600 job losses
Further jobs in the UK could also be on the line
MWC: NEC aims to dominate western telco infrastructure and energy storage markets
President expects 50 per cent company profit to come from overseas by 2017
Sony considering buyout of Ericsson's share in mobile joint venture
Analysts predict move could boost sagging handset business
Ericsson takes on Nokia in battle for Nortel
Swedish firm to bid in auction of wireless assets today
Ericsson and ST combine for mobile designs
New $3.6bn company to concentrate on mobile