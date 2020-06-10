Epyc
AMD posts highest quarterly revenues since 2005, but results still disappoint
AMD quarterly sales highest since 2005, claims CEO Dr Lisa Su, driven by rising sales of Ryzen and Epyc CPUs
Cray to build next-gen ARCHER2 UK supercomputer featuring 11,696 AMD Epyc Rome CPUs
New AMD Epyc-based supercomputer expected to become operational from 6th May 2020
Second-gen AMD Epyc CPUs have broken 11 performance world records, claims Gigabyte
New AMD Epyc benchmarks indicates that Intel has a big fight on its hands in the data centre
AMD launches 2nd Gen Epyc server chips, claims they are faster and less expensive than Intel
Google to cut Google Cloud prices after deploying AMD Epyc in server farms
Google considering shift from Intel to AMD's Epyc server platform
AMD benchmark leak indicates 64-core Epyc server CPU could be, well, epic
Engineering sample among the most powerful CPUs ever tested on the SiSoft Sandra system analyzer
AMD confirms Q3 arrival for Ryzen 3000, second generation Epyc and Navi GPUs
News of upcoming releases confirmed during stockholders' meeting
AMD and Cray to build world's first exascale supercomputer
Dubbed Frontier, the AMD/Cray supercomputer will offer 1.5 exaflops of processing power for Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Intel promises 48-core Xeons with Cascade Lake architecture coming in 2019
Intel unveils Epyc spoiler ahead of AMD Next Horizon event
Start-up security company claims AMD Ryzen and Epyc CPUs contain 13 serious vulnerabilities
Security flaws highlighted by CTS-Labs require elevated administrator privileges and physical access
AMD Ryzen and Epyc CPUs contain 13 serious vulnerabilities, claims security start-up
AMD releases Epyc and Ryzen CPUs for embedded applications
AMD's Zen chip roll-out continues with the focus on high-power embedded applications
AMD throws down server gauntlet to Intel with major Baidu deal for its Epyc CPU
Baidu takes big bet on AMD by putting Epyc chips at the heart of its datacentre servers
AMD engineers developed Threadripper CPU as a 'skunk works' project
AMD general manager Jim Anderson adopted Threadripper after being 'blown away' by the project
Threadripper developed by AMD engineers in their spare time
Intel responds to Epyc challenge posed by AMD with Skylake-based 'Purley' Xeon CPUs
Intel claims its new server CPUs are '28 per cent faster' than AMD's Epyc