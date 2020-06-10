Entity List
US to licence Huawei suppliers "very shortly", says US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Number of US suppliers to Huawei "frankly more than we would've thought", admits Ross
US government receives more than 130 applications for licences to supply Huawei
US government has yet to issue a single licence after adding Huawei to its Entity List on national security grounds more than three months ago
The US government's concession to Huawei explained
US Department of Commerce will consider a further extension beyond the current 90 days