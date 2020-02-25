EnterpriseDB
The challenge of making money through open source software
Computing speaks to two vendors with very different approaches
The open-source answer to the IT skills challenge
Why IT companies are turning to open source to address the shortage of graduates, an ageing workforce and the changing working habits
We need a new type of open source event - here's why
Open source events tend to focus on developers, this needs to change says EnterpriseDB's Jan Karremans
Open source software in the enterprise has never been healthier
Many companies support their developers who work on open source projects unrelated to the business - showing open source has matured
Why Database-as-a-Service is bringing a revolution in the enterprise market
DBaaS is the fastest growing sector of cloud platforms, and for good reason says Ken Rugg
Open source project management: The art of herding cats
Dave Page of EnterpriseDB talks about the challenges of organising the Postgres community and why Oracle's cloud does not feature in his firm's plans
EnterpriseDB continues its travels in big data space with Postgres Platform 2017
New features to better manage multi-terabyte datasets - and to move away from Oracle
Oracle's 'gun to the head' licensing: if I were them I'd do the same, says Linux Foundation board director
But they won't be able to do it for ever, says Frank Fanzilli of EnterpriseDB
How Postgres is taking the fight to the NoSQL pretenders
Long-time Postgres developer, EnterpriseDB's Dave Page, explains how open-source software development has changed and what's next for the venerable database