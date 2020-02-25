Enterprise Security Summit
The new threats: trust attacks and AI malware
The latest methods are designed to manipulate, not destroy, says Darktrace
Companies must deal with the growing problem of the security skills gap
The rate of technology change is accelerating, but people are struggling to learn new skills fast enough to keep up
Stop blaming the user for cybersecurity failings
Panellists look at ways of instilling an organisation-wide security culture
University of Birmingham CISO: "I have severe doubts about the security of Facebook, and LinkedIn is going the same way"
The University of Birmingham faces security challenges from the local to the international level
Nine out of 10 reported cyber incidents never reach court
Whether it is because of legal risks, reputational damage or concerns over business continuity, reporting cyber incidents is rare and pursuing them legally is even more so
The IT director and the board must be aligned on cyber protection (video)
Communication between the board and IT cannot be solely one way
GDPR has forced changes in security training, says expert panel
George Tunnicliffe of the National Theatre called the GDPR "A massive advert for two-way security"
Security Summit 2017: You must understand the threats you're facing before spending money to counter them
Nick Ioannou of Ratcliffe Groves Partnership says that small businesses' agility can be a game changer in the war on cyber crime
Look to identity management to transform a business, recommends CA Technologies
Personalisation defines digital transformation, but the relationship is symbiotic
Blockchains: can they help with GDPR compliance?
On audit and transparency yes, but right of erasure is not a good fit
Computing Enterprise Security Review 2016
Download Computing's latest research review
Risk remediation: beware the silver bullet solution says National Trust security chief
There is no quick fix when it comes to tackling vulnerabilities, says Jon Townsend
The three types of individuals that constitute the insider threat
Forcepoint's Neil Thacker says you need to put people first when developing security strategy
TalkTalk hack was biggest shock to enterprises - research
With TalkTalk CEOs are saying 'Oh my gosh, we don't want to be the next one'
Ransomware: not the most prevalent threat, but one of the most likely to breach defences, research
Almost half of attempted ransomware attacks have an impact, finds Computing's latest research
The evolving CISO: It's not about IT - it's about business
Vince Warrington, director, Protective Intelligence, explains why today's chief information security officer ultimately needs to know more about business than technology
Introducing DevSecOps - combining speed and security
Long accustomed to being the gatekeepers, security professionals are now mucking in and getting their hands dirty
'Everyone should own a data breach' so that blame isn't pinned on any one person
Websense's Neil Thacker: companies should have a list of 'asset owners' to thwart attacks - but that will make it hard to pinpoint blame in event of a breach
How can you predict the impact of the inevitable data breach on your organisation?
It's arguably a case of not if, but when your organisation will be targeted by hackers. How can you prepare for the damage an attack might do?
What we learned following a DDoS attack
A DDoS attack on the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead taught IT chief Rocco Labellarte that ticking boxes for compliance is not enough
Cryptowall 4 ransomware now being spread in Nuclear Exploit Kit
Time for lock-down as ransomware attacks more than double in one year, according to Computing Research
Network Rail overhauls its risk management processes over heightened IT security risks
Paul Watts describes how Network Rail has ratcheted up risk management at Computing's Enterprise Security Summit 2015
How to convince the board to fund threat intelligence
Be proactive rather than reactive, Ebuyer's Tarun Samtani tells Computing's Enterprise Security and Risk Management Summit
Think you know what's going on your network? You probably don't, warns Darktrace's Steve Soar
Organisations need to proactively monitor network activity, rather than looking at server logs