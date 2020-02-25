Enterprise Security
University of Birmingham CISO: "I have severe doubts about the security of Facebook, and LinkedIn is going the same way"
The University of Birmingham faces security challenges from the local to the international level
JP Morgan: 'We would hire a reformed black hat'
And other industry hacker recruitment policies from our latest summit
Enterprise mobility costs escalate as spend reaches £1,200 per device per year
Total figure is twice as much as expected as UK businesses shell out £13.2bn annually
European Commission: Cyber security crisis 'a big business opportunity'
Senior adviser for innovation encourages private sector to exploit 'billion-euro opportunity'
How can you predict the impact of the inevitable data breach on your organisation?
It's arguably a case of not if, but when your organisation will be targeted by hackers. How can you prepare for the damage an attack might do?
How to convince the board to fund threat intelligence
Be proactive rather than reactive, Ebuyer's Tarun Samtani tells Computing's Enterprise Security and Risk Management Summit
'We can't win the war against hackers' says Thomas Cook cyber security chief
Dean Atkinson tells Computing's Enterprise Security Summit that focus should be on damage limitation
Computing's Security & Risk Management Summit Live!
Get all of the latest from Hilton Tower Bridge as delegates hear from the likes of Reuters, FCA and Thomas Cook
Mimecast CEO insists IPO is 'about the journey' as share offering raises $77.5m
'The time was right,' Mimecast CEO Bauer tells Computing
Windows 10 is 'the most secure operating system, ready for deployment in all enterprise situations' claims Nadella
As fears over cyber terrorism grow, Microsoft wades into the cyber-security conversation
Security experts praise Windows 10, but warn that few businesses have sufficient recovery strategy
Experts also explain that security must be designed into new systems and processes from the start
Constructing a cloud-based IT strategy: an interview with Aggregate Industries CIO Mike Gibbons
Gibbons says decisions including replacing IBM with Qlik and dropping Microsoft in favour of Google are boosting efficiency at the building materials firm
One in five cyber crime victims feel they were specifically targeted by hackers
Figures by Get Safe Online suggest people are feeling more vulnerable to cyber crime
Cambridge study finds 85 per cent of Android devices are insecure
New test gives top marks to Google's own Nexus range, which receives Android updates and patches before the rest of the market
Hackers sell credit card details for as little as $5 on Dark Web
Intel Security and McAfee Labs report details the low prices of supplying 'crime-as-a-service'
Microsoft releases record number of patches for the year with October Patch Tuesday
"Pretty ho hum," but with important updates to disable the RC4 algorithm
BlackBerry CEO John Chen says company will 'think twice' about staying in hardware market if Android-powered Priv bombs
Can Android save BlackBerry? There's slim hope
Toshiba and BT boast 'unhackable' network security with new quantum cryptography tech
...though Toshiba later concedes technology cannot thwart all types of attack
The 10 biggest corporate cyber security blunders
Revenge attacks, grudges and a phenomenal amount of lost data feature in this UK-focused list
Hackers make off with Experian credit data of 15 million T-Mobile customers
US chief exec says business relationship with credit agency under review
iOS and OSX bug allows overwriting of security permissions via AirDrop
iOS 9 and OS X 10.11 El Capitan upgrades may help, but don't hold your breath
Ashley Madison users sue AWS and GoDaddy for handling stolen dating data
$3m sought in compensation against companies hosting Ashley Madison hackers' stolen data
Former IT director jailed for hacking into 900 Aviva mobile devices
Richard Neale sentenced to 18 months in prison after 'revenge hack'