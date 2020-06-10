Enterprise Resource Planning
Infor bags $2bn private equity investment from Koch Equity
Cash for expansion will see Koch join Infor's private equity owners as major shareholder
Enterprise wastes £250bn a year on failed digital projects, finds report
Only 30 per cent of firms successfully align technology and analytics to business outcome
Edinburgh Council signs £186m IT outsourcing and digital services deal with CGI
Council aims to make cost savings of £45m, while CGI claims deal will create over 200 new jobs and more than 60 apprenticeships
Jaeger plans front-to-back IT revolution to make retailer fashionable again
Jaeger CIO Cathy McCabe talks to Computing about her plans to take the fashion retailer's IT from the 1980s into the era of mobile computing