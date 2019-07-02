Employee Ownership Trust

Leadership

Employee ownership trusts: A viable option for your tech business?

Is employee-ownership a viable way forward for technology companies? Goodman Derrick LLP partner Paul Webb weighs up the benefits

clock 02 July 2019 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read