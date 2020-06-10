Emotet
Emotet malware returns with better evasion capabilities
After months of inactivity, all botnets are showing signs of life, researchers warn
New Trickbot campaign using brute force attacks to target telecoms firms uncovered by researchers
Operators are using a new module to target Remote Desktop Protocols
Emotet sextortion campaigns are netting much more money than similar Necurs campaigns, researchers find
Emotet operators are targeting victims through their work email rather than webmail accounts
Emotet malware operators now using new spam template to demand $50 extortion from potential targets
Phishing emails falsely tell recipients their machines have been hacked, telling them to open an attached document if they want to rescue their data...
Emotet returns, spreading via spam emails and stolen credentials
Emotet was originally developed as a banking Trojan, but was re-written to work as a malware loader
Emotet botnet reactivated after two month break
Emotet returns following summer holiday
Latin America the 'capital' of Emotet Trojan activity
Recorded Future tracked the locations of command and control servers of the most virulent Trojans over a 39-day period