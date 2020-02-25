Elon Musk
Elon Musk unveils Starship prototype, says first test flight expected within two months
Musk describes SpaceX Starship as 'basically an ICBM that lands'
Elon Musk: SpaceX is 'getting ready' for its first Starship orbital test launch
Starship will fly to an altitude of about 22.5km during its first test flight
SpaceX Starhopper rocket prototype blasts to new heights in dramatic test flight
The entire test flight lasted... 57 seconds
Elon Musk ordered to cease and desist making 'misleading statements' over Tesla safety ratings
US vehicle testing agency accuses Musk of 'misunderstanding safety data' when he claimed Tesla Model 3 was the safest car ever made
Microsoft invests $1bn in OpenAI to develop AI technologies for supercomputers
Non-profit co-founded by Elon Musk secures another $1bn in investment, this time from Microsoft
Elon Musk's Neuralink unveils brain-machine interface technology
Elon Musk wants volunteers willing to have their skull drilled in four places to try out Neuralink's brain-machine technology
NASA offers $69 million contract to SpaceX to deflect asteroids
Demonstration mission expected to be launched in June 2021
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy's first commercial mission and successfully lands all three rocket boosters
The SpaceX rocket carried a telecoms satellite for Saudi Arabia-based firm Arabsat
Tesla shares slide after the SEC asks judge to hold Elon Musk in contempt over tweet
The regulator didn't specifically state what penalty it wanted the court to impose on Musk
NASA warns SpaceX and Boeing about design and safety concerns with their astronaut launch systems
NASA's safety advisory panel has listed four major risk issues in its annual report
Latest Tesla news: Tesla Model 3 the focus of March 2019 Pwn2Own contest
Hackers to compete for prize money of between $35,000 and $250,000 cracking the Tesla Model 3 at this year's Pwn2Own contest
SpaceX plans to lay off 10 per cent of its workforce
SpaceX currently has more than 6,000 employees in its workforce - soon to be reduced by around 600
Elon Musk aims for first Starship hopper test flight in the next four weeks
Starship Hopper is a shorter version of the main Starship spacecraft, currently being assembled in Boca Chica, Texas
All four planned rocket launches postponed on Tuesday either due to faults or bad weather
Faults and bad weather ground SpaceX, Blue Origin, Arianespace and United Alliance
SpaceX blasts off unmanned Dragon cargo ship to space station, but stage-one rocket crashes into the sea
Capsule due to arrive at the space station on Saturday, despite first-stage rocket failure following launch
SEC's $20m fine over 'funding secured' tweets were 'worth it', says Elon Musk
Musk tweets his way back into trouble over the weekend
Musk charged with securities fraud over 'funding secured' Tesla privatisation tweets
Musk's tweets intended to impress girlfriend Grimes, SEC claims
Tesla statement: Musk admits he doesn't have "funding secured" for Tesla privatisation plan
Musk went public on privatisation plan "because I felt it was the right and fair thing to do so"
First lawsuits filed over Elon Musk's Tesla privatisation tweets
Short-sellers burnt by Musk's "false and misleading" tweets the first to file suit
Elon Musk faces SEC probe over stock-price goosing tweets to take Tesla private
Musk claims Tesla buy-out is almost ready, but that "a final decision has not yet been made"
Munich students break Hyperloop speed record at annual SpaceX competition
Team's Hyperloop pod hit 290mph on 1.2 kilometre test track - 200mph faster than the next fastest
Scientists sign pledge not to develop autonomous weapons
2,400 scientists sign pledge not to work on robo-soldiers
Elon Musk joins thousands of scientists in pledge against autonomous weapons
2,400 signatures gathered against the development and production of lethal robots
Elon Musk is leaving board of the non-profit AI safety group, OpenAI
Tesla founder leaves OpenAI group - while Valve Software's Gabe Newell joins