Two zero-days addressed in March 2023 Patch Tuesday

Threats and Risks

Special attention called to Outlook issue under attack now

clock 15 March 2023 • 3 min read
Microsoft's "massive" January Patch Tuesday update fixes 90+ security flaws

Threats and Risks

The update was rolled out as part of a mandatory patch for Windows 11 users

clock 12 January 2022 • 3 min read
Microsoft Exchange Server: threat actors actively scanning for ProxyShell vulnerability, researchers warn

Threats and Risks

ProxyShell is a set of three security flaws that have already been addressed by Microsoft, but not all instances are patched

clock 09 August 2021 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Microsoft issues security advisory on Windows 'SeriousSAM' zero-day bug

The vulnerability can allow an attacker to gain access to user passwords and data

clock 22 July 2021 • 2 min read

Software

Microsoft patches 80 vulnerabilities in September 2019 Patch Tuesday

Seventeen 'critical' vulnerabilities patched, while 62 were rated as 'important'

clock 11 September 2019 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Vulnerabilities found in more than 40 Windows device drivers that could be exploited to compromise PCs and servers

The drivers belong to 20 Microsoft-certified hardware and BIOS vendors, including Intel and Huawei

clock 12 August 2019 • 2 min read
