Electronic Freedom Foundation
Researchers link smartphone hacking group Dark Caracal to Lebanese government
Dark Caracal has been targetting smartphones worldwide since 2012
Electronic Frontier Foundation announces new 'Do Not Track' policy for web browsing to boost privacy
EFF teams up with coalition of web firms in effort to enable web users to have more choice over who can track their browsing and data
Opposition grows to 'snoopers' charter' introduced by the back door
House of Lords vote on terrorism bill today could see twice-rejected Data Communications Bill become law