Egress charges

Cloudflare scraps egress fees

Cloud and Infrastructure

Cloudflare scraps egress fees

Says eliminating egress charges is a 'huge win' for open-access to data stored in the cloud

clock 29 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Who made it big at the Cloud Excellence Awards 2021?

23 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Met Police to buy retrospective facial recognition technology

28 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

HMRC starts IR35 compliance checks in financial services, oil and gas sectors

27 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

World's largest carbon capture plant will negate just three seconds of CO² in a year

27 September 2021 • 3 min read
05

Windows 10 rootkit flaw identified by researchers

28 September 2021 • 3 min read