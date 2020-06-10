Egress
Crown Prosecution Service declares 'war on disks' is almost over
The CPS has transformed the way it handles multimedia, to raise security and lower costs
Egress raises $40m growth funding from US private equity firm
FTV Capital lead funding round which Egress says will enable it to expand throughout the US, and continue its growth in the UK and Europe
How Egress is doing away with usernames and passwords, and making security frictionless
Tony Pepper, CEO of Egress, explains what he's doing to make security a help rather than a hindrance, and how his organisation is finding success at the highest levels of government
Why the UK can't produce billion dollar companies
As Apple and Amazon break the trillion dollar valuation mark, Computing speaks to Tony Pepper, CEO of Egress, to find out what it's like to scale up a successful business in the UK's culture and environment
It's 'curtains' for start-ups as Microsoft 'plugs the gaps' in Office 365
Tony Pepper, CEO and co-founder of Egress says that if Microsoft keeps plugging gaps in its Office 365 support offering, it could be 'curtains for a bunch of start-ups'