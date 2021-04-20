EE
Government clears 700MHz band in preparation for 5G auction
Total available mobile spectrum in the UK will increase by about a fifth after the auction
Ditching Huawei would make 2025 broadband pledge 'impossible', ministers say
Media reports suggested last week that Downing Street was preparing the ground for an outright ban on Huawei
BT and Vodafone to lobby government over Huawei ban
Network operators fear higher costs if Huawei is barred from providing 5G and other network hardware in the UK
Virgin Mobile defects from BT to Vodafone in new five-year mobile agreement
The end of a 20-year relationship for BT as Liberty Global-owned Virgin Media strikes new five-year mobile deal with Vodafone
EE 5G vs Vodafone 5G head-to-head review
We tested both next-gen networks at six locations across central London
Three switches on its 5G network in London - prompting advert complaint from EE
EE complains that Three's adverts, claiming that "If it's not Three, it's not real 5G", are misleading.
5G news: EE launches UK's first 5G network - beating Vodafone by a month
EE switches on the first sections of its 5G network in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester
BT to bin Huawei hardware from 4G networks and bar it from 5G bids
EE to be brought into line with BT policy to only use Huawei at the edge of its telecoms infrastructure
Lack of oversight has created 'Wild West' among mobile providers that SMEs are paying for
Only one in 10 SMEs get a fair deal from their mobile providers, claims a new study
EE says that O2's 5G lite claims are 'misleading'
EE has been quick to respond to O2's claims that pre-2020 5G will lack critical features
EE accused of ignoring warnings over exposure of two million lines of system code
Exposure shows EE pushing code to production that it knows contains 100+ vulnerabilities
TalkTalk broadband voted worst ISP for customer service in Ofcom survey
TalkTalk customers least likely to recommend it to anyone they want to keep as a friend
UK's 5G spectrum auction opens
EE, O2, Vodafone, Three and Airspan open the bidding
Britain's telecom giants begin bidding on 5G spectrum
The country's main mobile network operators - EE, O2, Vodafone and Three - have launched bids for 5G spectrum
Ofcom to start its 4G and 5G wireless spectrum auction next week
Auction being kicked off earlier than expected
CIO Interview: Jonny Wooldridge, director of Development & Operations, EE
Wooldridge discusses the cultural shift to working in a DevOps way
Ofcom's 4G and 5G spectrum auction will feature six approved bidders
Ofcom aims to hold the spectrum auction 'as soon as possible'
Qualcomm reveals the shops that will start selling ARM-based Windows 10 laptops this year
John Lewis, Currys PC World and the BT Shop first in the queue to take delivery of ARM-based Windows 10 PCs
Ofcom's 5G spectrum auction set for April after Three's legal challenge is rejected
Court of Appeals refuses to overturn original decision
Court rejects Three UK's 5G spectrum auction complaint
Court sides with Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction cap
Court sides with Ofcom on 5G spectrum dispute between EE and Three
Court rejects Three UK's bid to cap 5G spectrum auction at 30 per cent
EE boasts that it's testing a 5G network with 2.8Gbps download speeds
No ETA on roll-out, though
EE tests 5G network with 2.8Gbps download speeds
EE has demonstrated a fully working 5G network offering ultra-high-speed downloads