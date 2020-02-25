Edward Snowden
US government sues Edward Snowden over autobiography claiming it breaks NDAs
Legal action will relieve Snowden of any US royalties he'll earn from his autobiography
EU court rules GCHQ's mass surveillance in breach of human rights
Ruling follows legal challenge by human rights groups
NSA accidentally leaks more secrets after 'Red Disk' was left on unsecured AWS server
Who needs Edward Snowden when the NSA is so careless with its own data?
Google told by court to reveal all who searched for a fraud victim's name
Police in Minnesota granted court order requiring Google to hand over the identities of all those searching for the name of a local victim of fraud
Vault 7: Wikileaks reveals details of CIA's hacks of Android, iPhone Windows, Linux, MacOS, and even Samsung TVs
You name it, the CIA seems to have hacked it - and left their backdoors behind for others to use
Most data is more secure in the cloud, says Blenheim Chalcot CTO Ridley
Cloud computing even protects data against intrusions by the cloud provider, making data more secure against all attackers
Facebook's data transfer arrangements face legal challenge in Irish court
Model transfer clauses come under scrutiny as Irish data protection commissioner looks to refer them to the ECJ
Shadow Brokers gives up hacking tool auction - gives away stash of NSA-linked hacking tools instead
Shadow Brokers bow out claiming that it was all about the money, which they didn't receive enough of
British intelligence conducted illegal bulk data collection for over a decade
Intelligence agencies and government stretched the law justifying data collection to breaking point, Investigatory Powers Tribunal rules
Pardon Edward Snowden when you leave office, President Obama urged
Amnesty and the American Civil Liberties Union mount campaign for full pardon for NSA whistleblower Snowden
GCHQ used 'lurl.me' URL shortening service to attack and track targets in the Middle East
Hackers compromised and activists tracked by GCHQ-built online tool
Microsoft does not need to hand Irish email to US prosecutors, finds court
Ruling against Microsoft would be bad for business, finds appeals court
Edward Snowden leaks a 'public service', claims former US attorney general Eric Holder
But he should still be prosecuted if he returns to the US, he added
Snowden calls 'bullshit' on FBI claim that only Apple can unlock phone
Investigators "wouldn't need phone" to learn what they need, echoes David Davis MP
Box seeking to offer end-to-end encryption - report
Box to follow Apple's lead on encryption - but will it bring it into direct confrontation with the authorities?
David Cameron forges ahead with adult website age-verification plans
£250,000 fine threat for adult sites anywhere in the world that fail to comply
EU and US agree Safe Harbour deal - just in the nick of time
But you'll have to wait a few weeks for both sides to finish the full draft agreement
Lo and Behold: Werner Herzog on why he saw the internet as 'a whole new continent' he needed to explore
Computing goes to Sundance and sits down with the director of the most radical film yet made about the connected world
Malicious insiders the fastest growing threat to cyber security, warns report
Staff - like Edward Snowden, perhaps - an ever-increasing security risk for all organisations, warns consultants EY
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance
Mass surveillance and bulk data collection won't prevent terrorism, warns ex-NSA director William Binney
Binney tells Joint Committee of MPs and Lords that targeted surveillance could've prevented 9/11
Juniper Networks' backdoor: it's not China, it's the US, suggest researchers
Finger of blame pointed at - guess who? - the US National Security Agency (or maybe GCHQ)
The Guardian: 'Our sources are safer in the cloud'
'Moving to AWS has been positive for security and forced us to think about it in a way we didn't think about it before,' says Graham Tackley, director of data technology
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance