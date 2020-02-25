education
Peter Cochrane: The future of education - solving problems by thinking?
Education has become too focused on grades and exams, rather than actually learning and understanding, argues Professor Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: Is forgetting essential for learning?
Wouldn't it be great if you could remember everything you ever learnt, saw or heard? Actually, it wouldn't, writes Professor Peter Cochrane
A-level results: Maths and Computing on the rise
Investment in STEM education sees rise in number of students taking the subjects, though proportion of A* grades falls
Welsh government to plough £1.2 million into university coding projects
Cardiff and Swansea universities will get a slice of £1.2 million to fund coding projects
Females now make up less than one tenth of computer science students in the UK
Some schools report no female computer science students at all
Apple launches upgraded 9.7 inch iPad aimed at education
Apple aims to take on Chromebooks in schools with education-focused iPad
Government launches £170 million competition to open new "institutes of technology"
Government plan to open institutes of technology to provide the high-level technical skills employers need
GDPR has forced changes in security training, says expert panel
George Tunnicliffe of the National Theatre called the GDPR "A massive advert for two-way security"
Autumn Budget 2017: new teachers, AI research and Google investment will benefit technology sector
Three in four UK companies say that their staff lack essential digital skills
IBM and Sony build secure student data store using blockchain
The platform will hold student records and learning history
Peter Cochrane: Teaching technology
Teachers may prefer PowerPoint over chalk and blackboard, but nothing has fundamentally changed in teaching in 6,000 years, argues Peter Cochrane
Government unveils tech-based industrial strategy focusing on AI, 5G and robotics
Back to the 1960s? Theresa May's industrial strategy to focus on 'the white heat of technology'
James Dyson to open Institute of Technology to develop home-grown engineers
Fee-free four-year degrees authenticated by the University of Warwick - with a £15,000 per annum bursary for 25 lucky students
Hannah Fry interview: 'Raspberry Pi and BBC micro:bit can be very helpful in boosting enthusiasm for maths'
Once you see things through numbers, all of human behaviour is open to your discovery, says maths educator
Scrapping ICT GCSE 'was a mistake' finds education and IT skills report
Should have been kept alongside new coding-focused qualification argues CREST paper
Pearson CTO outlines vision for single platform future
Group aims to become the "Netflix for education" as part of huge digital transformation drive
Universities must examine how they equip students for new challenges
Jane Berry of UWE Bristol explains that universities must partner with businesses in order to give students what they need to progress
Ministry of Defence plans test to sniff out soldiers with natural cyber security skills
Defence Cyber Aptitude Tests will identify armed forces personnel with a talent for cyber security
You'll never be a captain of industry with Computer Science, says MP
Conservative MP David Davis says Computer Science will only get you so far, but those with degrees in PPE get right to the top
Quantum technology research gets £200m government investment boost
Engineering and physical sciences PhD students will also enjoy extra government funding
Helena Romanes School deploys unified communications software to drive efficiency and cut costs
'The solution is delivering efficiencies and an enhanced, more resilient service,' said Liz Evans-Barlow, business manager at Helena Romanes School
Five steps to successful digital public services
A successful digital-by-default programme could present a great opportunity for councils to cut costs, while offering citizens a way to access a whole raft of services on tap
Banking, energy and education sectors most targeted by cyber attacks
FireEye report details which UK industries are most targeted by cyber criminals and hackers
City University London selects 'always-on' Veeam to improve IT services
City University looks to improving IT services for students while slashing costs by one-third