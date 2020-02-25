EDS
Ross Perot, pioneer of computer services and former US presidential candidate, dies at 89
In April 2019, Perot's fortune was estimated at $4.1 billion by Forbes magazine
Top 10 big IT outsourcing and consulting disasters
When outsourcing goes wrong, it can go very expensively wrong...
HMRC to hire consultants to advise on 400 new post-Aspire outsourcing contracts
£20m tender issued for consultants to help HMRC find 400 partners to help in shift from Aspire
HP shares rise despite 32 per cent drop in profits in Q2
World's largest PC maker beat analysts' low expectations
HP resisting overtures from firms interested in buying Autonomy, EDS
Selling firms could be tricky as they are closely integrated with HP's divisions
HP overtaken as world's biggest PC vendor by Lenovo
Gartner figures show Lenovo edging ahead of HP in third quarter
HP warns of huge loss after $8bn EDS writedown
Also announces new enterprise services chief and COO
How much do you trust your IT supplier?
Regular reports detailing return on investment for IT projects stop them spiralling out of control
HP and 3Com ready to give Cisco a run for its money
Duo will be able to offer a compelling range of products and services
Child support body under pressure again
An increase in cases is putting strain on an already fragile operation, say MPs
DWP desktop services contract goes to Fujitsu
HP-EDS loses out as key contract come up for tender
HP-EDS ordered to pay £200m to BSkyB
Interim payment may not cover all costs as negotiations continue
Key EDS witness in BSkyB case discredited for buying internet degree
Joe Galloway, managing director for CRM Solutions at EDS, lied in court about origin of degree
BSkyB wins court case against EDS
IT services firm liable to pay at least £200m in costs and damages
EDS veteran brought in to steady BT's global services arm
Jeff Kelly steps in as BT Global Services chief executive
IT skills academy to launch next year
Academy will provide IT professionals with access to industry-recognised courses
HP strike ballot threatens DWP projects
EDS workers unhappy with conditions since last year's buyout
Can Dell make it as an enterprise IT services firm?
Dell has a long way to go before it can rival HP's and IBM's services offerings
EDS is no more
Brand name synonymous with rise of outsourcing is scrapped, becoming HP Enterprise Services
DWP tenders for £275m application maintenance contracts
Software must be transferable to other parts of government
Q&A: HP UK managing director Nick Wilson
HP's new UK chief tells Computing about his plans for the IT giant and the benefits of acquiring EDS
EDS earnings put a shine on lacklustre HP results
Hardware and software sales down but European chief predicts corporate IT spending will increase next year
AkzoNobel signs HP for workplace services deal
Standardisation move aims to boost efficiency and reduce costs
ID cards in doubt as key contract is delayed
Home Office admits deal for producing cards will not go ahead until after next year's election