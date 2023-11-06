Editorial

IT Essentials: The haunting gap

Careers and Skills

IT Essentials: The haunting gap

The state of UK tech is spookier than any ghoul or goblin

clock 06 November 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Making plans for sovereignty

Cloud and Infrastructure

IT Essentials: Making plans for sovereignty

Too many eggs in too few cloud baskets?

clock 30 October 2023 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Shifting the pendulum

Legislation and Regulation

IT Essentials: Shifting the pendulum

The UK is uniquely positioned to address legal tax evasion

clock 23 October 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: The fungal IT network

Software

IT Essentials: The fungal IT network

Shadow IT grows best in darkness and solitude

clock 16 October 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Hanging by a thread

Public Sector

IT Essentials: Hanging by a thread

The fabric of the state is crumbling, and that applies to the digital realm as much as the physical.

clock 25 September 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Growing pains

Strategy

IT Essentials: Growing pains

Growing up is hard. Growing out is harder.

clock 18 September 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: The unstoppable force has met the immovable object

Law

IT Essentials: The unstoppable force has met the immovable object

And it all ends in tears

clock 04 September 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: India's shoestring rocket scientists

Strategy

IT Essentials: India's shoestring rocket scientists

Space at a steal

clock 25 August 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: What the hell happened?

Security

IT Essentials: What the hell happened?

July and August are traditionally known in the media industry as 'silly season' - a time when news is scarce (everyone's on holiday), and PRs can talk journalists into running puff pieces because there's so little going on.

clock 18 August 2023 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

Hacking

IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

Democracies run on trust. Bad actors want to erode it.

clock 11 August 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read