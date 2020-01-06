Edge

Carnival Corp's edge computing could change the face of the travel industry

Can intelligence-led service introduce cruise travel to a younger generation?

clock 06 January 2020 • 5 min read

New Microsoft Edge browser fires off more than 130 requests to almost 50 endpoints on first run

Facebook, Google, Twitter, Reddit and multiple Microsoft addresses all pinged when Edge is started-up for the first time

clock 28 August 2019 • 3 min read
