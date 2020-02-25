Earth
Supernova in cosmic neighbourhood helped create solid surface and moderate climate on Earth, study suggests
Without these radioactive elements, Earth could have become an uninhabitable ocean world covered in ice
Earth's erratic magnetic field is pushing the north magnetic pole towards Siberia
Release of the latest World Magnetic Model postponed until 30 January due to the US government shutdown
Sahara Desert shifts between wet and dry climate every 20,000 years, study indicates
Sahara Desert pattern in sync with monsoon activity in the region and the changes in the Earth's tilt, claims study
Supernova close to Earth 2.6 million years ago could have killed off large ocean animals
Earth was showered with heavy particles called muons, which could have caused mutations and cancer in animals
'Dark matter hurricane' is hurtling through the Milky Way and will likely collide with the Earth
Cosmic event will not cause any disruption on Earth, say scientists
Plate tectonics were active from the beginning of Earth, claim scientists in new study
New study overturns previous belief that plate tectonics developed over billions of years
NASA's three key missions will return fresh information with 'exceptional potential' for science
Parker Solar Probe, TESS and GOLD missions will deliver exciting data, claims NASA
1.4 billion year old oxygen sample gives scientists fresh evidence of Earth's ancient atmosphere
New clues into the biosphere on Earth in the lead up to the emergence of animal life
Global warming caused by evolution of Earth's first animals over 500m years ago, scientists claim
Breaking down of organic material on sea floor led to more carbon dioxide and less oxygen in atmosphere
Scientists uncover particles from Earth's upper atmosphere originate from comets
And contain dust leftover from the initial formation of the solar system
Scientists edge closer to understanding how water arrived on planet Earth
Water trapped in asteroids could be the source of the Earth's seas
NASA to launch long-awaited exoplanet-hunting satellite today
NASA launches Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite today
Stephen Hawking's last prediction: Humanity will be wiped out in 100 years unless it colonises the universe first
Hoarding tinned food in the basement won't save you