e-Skills UK
Is there an IT skills gap? If there is can the apprenticeship levy close it?
The incoming apprenticeship levy will be very good for the IT sector, predicts QA's Ben Sweetman
IT salaries: Are you earning what you're worth?
Computing takes a comprehensive look at IT salaries so you don't have to…
UK needs more women in tech to compete on global scale, says Education Minister
The UK will only realise its full potential as a global technology hub if more women are encouraged to find careers within the sector, Education Minister Nick Gibb has said
BT, IBM, Capgemini to offer cyber security apprenticeships
Employers team up with e-skills UK in a bid to close 'cyber skills gap'
Liam Fox MP : 'Exploiting big data is a massive economic opportunity'
Fox urges universities and industry to ensure that the UK is the first nation to profit from big data potential
Big data 'vital' to UK economy - but more experts needed, says SAS Institute
SAS Institute research indicates 69,000 more big data specialists will be required by 2017
E-skills and Cyber Security Challenge bid to make cyber security appealing to students
Two new programmes set to launch this month in secondary schools
A-Level results show IT school study uptake still "disappointing", says Oracle
However economics, maths and chemistry study are up as STEM popularity rises
High demand for places at SAS academies, says CEO Jim Goodnight
North Carolina State University received 450 applications for 80 course places
Cyber Security MSc courses are needed in the UK, but not this one
De Montfort University and Deloitte seem more interested in quantity rather than quality
E-Skills UK and employers team up to launch cyber security apprenticeship
Degree-level qualification aims to boost the number of young people working in IT security
E-Skills UK creates more than 300 IT apprenticeships in seven months
Skills body is on track to create 550 roles by the end of 2013
Video: SAS launches academy to tackle big data skills shortage
The thoughts of e-Skills UK, Birmingham City University, an ITMB student and SAS on the academy and big data
Capgemini to recruit 100 IT apprentices in the West Midlands
Capgemini offers to pay university tuition fees of the best candidates
BT teams up with skills bodies to create 550 IT apprenticeships in 2013
National Skills Academy for IT and NITP working with BT to fill tech roles at SMEs
SAS launches academy to tackle demand for "£52,000 a year" big data specialists
Demand for specialists to "increase by 92 per cent in next 5 years"
Open University launches £3,000 IT services management course
Online course to help address 'most pressing skills gap in IT'
e-Skills UK claims 85 per cent of ITMB graduates find work within six months
Skills body says course develops a broader skillset in graduates than a computer science degree
BETT: Gove to scrap ICT curriculum
Experts hail 'vital and historic step towards creating a new approach to teaching IT in schools'
IT Skills Roundup: The top stories of 2011
'Inadequate' ICT education, competition with the US IT industry and SMEs being too picky about who they hire
E-skills UK launches BigAmbition Scotland
The web site aims to inspire young people to take up a career in IT
Government responds to NextGen IT skills report
But it does not make any promises regarding IT teaching, and some argue that the gap will be filled by the private sector
£60m growth fund will address IT skills gap
The fund aims to support employers taking collective action to overcome skills issues, said business secretary Vince Cable