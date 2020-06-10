e-commerce
How a move to AWS has helped AO.com's IT team to sleep at night
It took six months to move the bespoke IT estate to the cloud
CIO interview: Rick Bisset, The Cotswold Company
Agile IT is the lifeblood of an e-commerce, but resistance to change is still common
Dutch developer built-in backdoors to SMB websites in order to steal personal information and money
Personal data and identities stolen by the thousand by dodgy Dutch developer
Machine learning, IoT and big data: Retailers need to embrace latest tech or fall behind
Retailers must embrace the best the digital world has to offer or risk falling behind their tech-savvy rivals
American Express predicts online hurricane to blow big business away
Battle to survive will be a difficult journey, says Amex president Dan Schulman