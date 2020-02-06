DWP
How DWP brought the business on-board with RPA
Using AWS cloud, the Department has scaled its use from four robots to 1,300 in 18 months
DWP CDIO Mayank Prakash to leave for new role outside the civil service
DWP's Mayank Prakash leaving to return to the private sector
IT contractor wins IR35 legal battle against HMRC
Court win for contractor casts further doubt on HMRC's interpretation of IR35, campaigners claim
How the DWP is ridding itself of 40 years of technical debt
The DWP's IT estate had become convoluted and complex after four decades of outsourcing, but virtualisation and the public cloud is cutting through the tangle
DWP offers £105,000 for head of error, fraud and debt digital service
Thirty-seven hour week and a Civil Service pension may also entice candidates from the private sector
How can DevOps coexist with legacy monolithic applications?
Panellists at Computing's DevOps Summit describe their experience of bimodal IT
DWP offers £120k salary for an Operations Digital Director
Inspirational digital business management sought for new DWP digital role
DWP offers up to £140k for a new CTO
New CTO will have to lead architecture design, DevOps, engineering and QA
Mayank Prakash CIO interview - IT priorities at DWP
Mayank Prakash, Director General for Digital, Data, Technology and Security of the Department for Work and Pensions, talks to Computing about his priorities
Stop saying the public sector is technologically backward: it's introducing AI
Government IT can't win in the court of public opinion, says Aston Group's Scott Gallacher
DWP's Universal Credit programme delayed by six more months
MPs say they're disappointed at persistent lack of clarity and evasive responses from DWP
Did a tower model rethink prompt the MoJ to extend its Sopra Steria contract?
MoJ may just be realising that the tower model isn't for the department - after completing most of its transition already
Another day, another departure at GDS - transformation director Beaven leaves
Yet another senior member of GDS resigns, after Mike Bracken's departure to the Co-Operative Group
The 10 worst-ever government IT projects
It was hard to narrow it down, but here are our picks for the worst ever government IT projects
'Whitehall, we have a problem with 21 major IT projects,' warns Major Projects Authority
And four of them are on code red, as MPA releases annual report, but goes all coy over Universal Credit
Government teams with SME to offer 'pay for what you use' data centre service
'In the past Whitehall wasn't sure of how many of these centres there were,' says Francis Maude
Over 90 per cent of Universal Credit staff say IT system is 'less than adequate'
PCS fires back at DWP over suggestion that survey is not representative of Universal Credit workforce
DWP awards two-year Universal Credit hosting contract to SCC
SCC is the DWP's new hosting partner for delivering Universal Credit after signing a two-year deal
Universal Credit labelled a £700m flop which has had 'very little progress'
Public Accounts Committee says only 0.3 per cent of the eligible population could claim Universal Credit in October 2014
DWP extends HP contract without call for competition (UPDATED)
DWP says it had to extend HP's contract because of 'technical reasons'
Universal Credit is '£600m under budget' and will be offered in all UK job centres by 2016, claims Iain Duncan Smith
Work and pensions secretary claims that DWP is spending £1.8bn on the troubled scheme, rather than the expected £2.4bn
Not one government department can say all of its staff have basic digital skills
In annual reports, each government department says it is still attempting to get all of its staff to level 7 on the digital inclusion scale
DWP seeks CTO to fill £135,000-a-year role
DWP looking for a CTO with a track record of enterprise transition from ageing mainframes to next-gen technology