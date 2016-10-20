Dunnhumby

Big Data and Analytics

Clive Humby: 'Customers are taking control of their data - it's the biggest opportunity we have'

Push marketing is over, it's all about pull now says the loyalty card pioneer

clock 20 October 2016 • 2 min read

Strategy

Tesco abandons Dunnhumby sale after offers drop from £2bn to £700m

Only marketing agency WPP left round the table after other buyers drop out

clock 07 October 2015 •

Management

Top IT stories this week: Surface 3 review, Google being naughty again and police testing HoloLens

Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days. Read all about it!

clock 26 June 2015 • 3 min read

Mergers and Acquisitions

Why would Google want to buy Dunnhumby?

Forty terabytes of personal information is a lucrative resource, but can Google really exploit all of Dunnhumby's data?

clock 23 June 2015 • 5 min read

Software

What does Tesco's sale of Dunnhumby mean for its data strategy?

Dunnhumby set Tesco apart from its rivals by masterminding its Clubcard back in 1995. So why is the retailer now looking to jettison the data analytics pioneer?

clock 14 January 2015 •

Business Software

Tesco set to sell Dunnhumby for £2bn after offloading Blinkbox and Tesco Broadband to TalkTalk

Tesco CEO Dave Lewis looks to rationalise retail chain as sales fall across the board

clock 08 January 2015 •
