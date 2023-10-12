Dunelm

Bedding in DevSecOps at funiture retailer Dunelm

DevOps

Bedding in DevSecOps at funiture retailer Dunelm

DevOps leads explain how they got their teams comfortable with integrating security into their code

clock 12 October 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read