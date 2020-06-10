DTExpo
John Sawers: Home-grown technology must be protected from foreign influence
With globalism failing, the ex-head of MI6 warned business leaders against giving up control to overseas investors
Ex-MI6 head: Technology is now as important to the world as politics
Sir John Sawers warned that China is rising as a new global superpower, and the West is not in a position to address it
Computing Delta: CIOs share their single key digital transformation strategies
Top CIOs give their advice for driving enduringly transformational digital transformation projects
DTExpo: "I know I can't hack a bank, but I can hack a person," says ethical hacker
Why hack your way in when you can simply talk your way in?
Garry Kasparov: Look again at Terminator - it's about humans making an alliance with older machines, and winning
Don't worry about apocalyptic, Terminator-style AI fears - everything will be fine in the end, says Kasparov at today's DTExpo