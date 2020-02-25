Drupal
Warning over open-source bug affecting Drupal, Joomla and Typo3 CMS platforms
Run Drupal, Joomla or Typo3? Newly identified vulnerability could facilitate remote code execution attacks
Drupal releases urgent security patches for several 'moderately critical' flaws
The vulnerabilities affect the third-party libraries in Drupal 8.6, Drupal 8.5 and Drupal 7
Warning over critical security flaw in Drupal
'Drupalgeddon' could be coming to websites running popular content management system, security specialists warn