Hacking

Dropbox hackers steal 130 GitHub repositories

A phishing attack used emails pretending to be from CircleCI to target Dropbox employees

clock 02 November 2022 • 2 min read
Green

Dropbox reaches fully renewable data centre power

A step towards the company's goal of full carbon neutrality by 2030

clock 06 August 2021 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Dropbox adds new integration features after hiking prices by 20 per cent

Refreshed apps with extra features come a month after the company hiked prices on its Dropbox Plus plan

clock 14 June 2019 • 2 min read

Management

Dropbox to acquire e-signature software firm HelloSign

Dropbox will acquire HelloSign for $230 million in cash

clock 29 January 2019 • 2 min read

Portable

The remote wipe dilemma: why companies take extreme measures to protect data

Erasure of personal information from stolen devices may be the only way to protect companies from extensive damage

clock 30 November 2018 • 5 min read

Business Software

What features to look for in choosing a content collaboration platform

Collaboration has never seen easier, but with so many tools available choosing the right one can be difficult

clock 15 November 2018 • 4 min read

Finance and Reporting

Dropbox quietly files for a $10bn 2018 IPO

Dropbox IPO has been a long time coming and would be the largest technology flotation since Snap

clock 15 January 2018 • 2 min read

Management

Dropbox planning to launch IPO before the end of the year, according to reports

Dropbox would be biggest IPO since Snap in March

clock 04 July 2017 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Trivago deploys Dropbox Business worldwide

High uptake and Office 365 integration led global hotel search company to opt for Dropbox over rivals

clock 09 May 2017 • 2 min read

Legislation and Regulation

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston calls on Donald Trump to uphold net neutrality

"A lot of us are waiting to see what actually happens," admits Houston

clock 30 November 2016 • 3 min read
