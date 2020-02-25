Drones
Hundreds of flights delayed after drone sightings on Heathrow airport
The Met Police is investigating the second drone incident at a London airport in two weeks
China recruits "patriotic" teenagers to work on AI weapons
Students aged 18 and younger will work with China's top scientists to research and build lethal weapon systems
US military drone documents for sale on the dark web: $150
The hacker leveraged a weakness in Netgear routers that has been general knowledge for more than two years
Facebook cans Project Aquila drone-WiFi plan based on British technology
Facebook bought Somerset-based Ascenta in 2014 to develop solar-powered drones to deliver internet connectivity to remote regions
Government awards £25 million to 5G project winners
Six projects across the UK will explore 5G use in rural communities and industrial productivity, using applications including autonomous vehicles, drones and AI
Porsche joins the flying car race, according to report
Porsche, Uber and Airbus are all developing passenger carrying airborne vehicles
Vodafone to trial air traffic control system for drones
Vodafone to trial world's first drone safety system, but will it really take off?
Data is taking over, and you need to get your people involved, says BAM Group's Steve Capper
Driverless cars, drones and 3D printing are just a few of the ways that companies can leverage big data
Amazon to start delivering goods itself this year, claims report
Amazon will take on global giants in the cut-throat, low-margin delivery business
Peter Cochrane: Tech familiarity breeds consent
Nothing reflects how new technology becomes accepted in the mass market than its popularity over Christmas, suggests Peter Cochrane
UPS testing delivery-by-drone - with drones launched from the roofs of delivery vans
But will the vans be autonomous vehicles, too?
Reports of Facebook Aquila drone crash under investigation
US National Transportation Safety Board looking into reported crash
Amazon gets green light to test delivery drones in UK
The Civil Aviation Authority will be fully involved with the tests
Arup CIO Stephen Potter on digital collaboration, virtual-reality CAD, drones and the Internet of Things
When Stephen Potter became CIO at Arup, it already boasted a highly collaborative working culture. His challenge was to take it to the next level
2020 vision: Atkins CIO and CDO on his aim to transform the engineering juggernaut by 2020
By the start of the next decade, Richard Cross wants Atkins to move all of its systems to the cloud, and be 'digital by default'
'Hands off our drones!' Amazon tells US local authorities as it looks to 'uniform' federal legislation
E-commerce giant wants the US to standardise drone legislation. But it is also reportedly looking to public to make low-tech Uber-style deliveries
Atkins looking at drones to carry out quantity surveying valuations
CIO and CDO Richard Cross explains that the firm is looking at using drones to improve survey efficiency on large-scale projects