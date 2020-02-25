Driverless cars
Driverless cars can be fooled into perceiving projected images as real, researchers warn
Attackers could exploit the design flaw to cause vehicles to steer into the wrong lane into oncoming traffic
China officially launches research into 6G mobile technology
Two working groups have been created by the government in China to oversee work related to 6G research
FiveAI launches the largest commuter trials for driverless cars on London streets
The trial will be conducted on a pre-defined 19 kilometre route
Backbytes: If social media firms can see inside black holes they can create cast-iron age verification, claims Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield
Who on Earth would drive a Facebook driverless car?
Scientists develop self-driving car tech that can detect hidden objects
Stanford University researchers have developed a system that they say could transform driving safety
UK government announces £55m of funding to create a driverless car testing cluster
Testing infrastructure 'cluster' will be between London and Birmingham, and will include public test facilities
Apple NOT in talks with McLaren about an acquisition - McLaren
McLaren denies £1bn+ Apple takeover talk
ARM releases new chip for safety-critical IoT applications including surgical robots and automotive
As the IoT moves more into the consumer realm, chip manufacturers see the safety-critical processor as an important growth market
UK's first driverless car insurance policy launched by Adrian Flux
According to the policy, drivers won't be able to take naps and turn on the autopilot
Budget 2016: Osborne announces moves to boost broadband, coding, 5G and driverless cars
Chancellor also unveils initiatives that should help smaller tech companies and start-ups
Osborne to green light driverless-car motorway trials
In 2017, the car in front may well be driverless
UK driverless car projects awarded £20m in government funding
Eight UK driverless car projects to research communication between vehicles and infrastructure
Volvo partners with Nvidia to develop AI for self-driving cars
No one will get mown down by a Volvo by 2020, promises Swedish car maker's Marcus Rothoff
Toyota to invest $1bn in artificial intelligence with new research facility
New Silicon Valley based Toyota Research Institute aims to use AI and robotics to make driving safer
Alphabet will 'push the envelope' as a tech venture capital firm, claims Google's Larry Page
The A-B-C of Alphabet revealed by Google CEO Page
Driverless cars: What is the law, and where will they fit into it?
Ashfords LLP's Suzie Miles assesses the situation as self-driving vehicles begin to take to the road
Atkins looking at drones to carry out quantity surveying valuations
CIO and CDO Richard Cross explains that the firm is looking at using drones to improve survey efficiency on large-scale projects