Dridex
$5 million bounty placed on Russian hackers responsible for Dridex banking malware
The FBI and US Department of State have placed a record-breaking bounty on Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev
Oil giant Pemex falls victim to $5m ransomware in attack linked to gang behind Dridex
Pemex falls victim to DoppelPaymer ransomware linked with same group that was behind Dridex and BitPaymer
Barclays bank employee who aided Dridex Trojan scammers sentenced to six years jail
Jinal Pethad opened 105 fake accounts at Barclays to help accomplice launder stolen money
Cyber criminals are turning to ransomware and Mac malware, warns Malwarebytes
Malwarebytes: 'Sophisticated' Cerber dominates ransomware with 90 per cent 'market share'
Locky ransomware being spread via Facebook Messenger
Clicking on a fake image attachment allows the malware to be downloaded
Locky ransomware - a strain of Dridex - spreading via Word documents, security firms warn
Locky has already hit a hospital in the US, which had to pay $17,000 in Bitcoin to decrypt important data
Millions milked from UK bank accounts in 'Dridex' malware cyber attacks
National Crime Agency issues belated warning - but reveals that at least one arrest has been made
Dridex Trojan cyber-criminals target British banks and major companies
CERT UK warns of sophisticated operation by cyber-criminals believed to be protected by the Russian state