DRAM
DRAM price crash forces global semiconductor revenues down 12 per cent - but Intel retakes top spot
Memory price crash batters Samsung, Hynix and Micron, enabling Intel to retake top spot as world's biggest semiconductor company
Samsung to invest $22bn on 5G, AI and semiconductors
Slow down in smartphone sales pushes Samsung to invest in new technology for growth
Samsung starts mass production of second-gen 10-nanometre 8Gb DDR4 DRAM
Samsung claims industry first for second-gen DDR4 DRAM
Memory prices to rise by as much as 20 per cent in the fourth quarter, warns DRAMeXchange
DRAM prices pushed up by demand for premium smartphones
Processing in memory: a promising solution to Moore's Law limits?
Scientists claim that processing on ReRAM memory will allow smaller, faster, more energy efficient devices.
Semiconductor industry hit by falling revenues in 2012
Intel stays top for 21st year in a row, but falling PC sales and competition hits revenues