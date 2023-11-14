downfall

Intel accused of hiding the 'Downfall' CPU bug, faces class action

Chips and Components

Intel accused of hiding the 'Downfall' CPU bug, faces class action

Intel knew about Downfall but chose to ignore it, plaintiffs allege

clock 14 November 2023 • 2 min read
Intel 'Downfall' bug exposes keys, passwords and other confidential data

Threats and Risks

Intel 'Downfall' bug exposes keys, passwords and other confidential data

A microcode update has been released to address the issue

clock 10 August 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read