Doreen Bogdan-Martin

Doreen Bogdan-Martin is first woman to head UN's ITU

Leadership

Doreen Bogdan-Martin is first woman to head UN's ITU

She beat her Russian rival with 139 votes to 33.

clock 30 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Microsoft SQL Server targeted by ransomware

26 September 2022 • 2 min read
02

Russia plans transition to home-grown IT

29 September 2022 • 3 min read
03

UK teen suspected of Uber and Rockstar hacks arrested

26 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

Microsoft releases major Windows 11 update

26 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

Quantum hype accusations: the industry hits back

28 September 2022 • 9 min read