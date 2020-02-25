Donald Trump
Trump administration puts final touches to rules limiting sensitive tech exports to rivals
First batch of rules expected to touch involve just a few technologies, such as quantum computing and AI
Boris Johnson may block Huawei's role in building 5G networks
President Trump had pressed Mr Johnson on the issue on Tuesday, during a meeting in Downing Street
Amazon could protest JEDI decision next week
Microsoft won the $10 billion Pentagon contract after President Trump said he wanted to "screw" Amazon out of the bid
Trump asked Defense Secretary Mattis to 'screw Amazon' out of Pentagon's JEDI cloud contract
News of Trump's bid to derail Amazon's JEDI cloud contract bid stands to
Trump: US won't do business with Huawei on security grounds - regardless of any trade deal
Some parts of Huawei's business could be exempted from wider US sanctions - but most of the company's business will remain banned
Metropolitan Police apologises for Friday night hacking incident
US President Donald Trump takes one more swipe at Sadiq Khan
The state of AI in 2019
A look at what's happening now in UK businesses and public services and what's just around the corner
Five Chinese supercomputer firms placed on US blacklist, including AMD partner Higon
Concern over potential military applications of supercomputers behind the ban, US Government says
Trump signs executive order to bolster cyber security workforce
The President said the US is doing its part to secure cyberspace for future generations.
Huawei under official US investigation into intellectual property theft - WSJ
Huawei accused of stealing trade secrets from US partners
Trump's best tweets of 2018
The stable genius' highlights of 2018
Tech doesn't need regulation - it needs a conscience
There are better ways to control an industry that government intervention
Trump fuels conspiracy theory that Big Tech is suppressing positive news
The 'evidence' that Google is suppressing news comes from analysis by a single reporter
US ZTE ban will remain in place until the company pays $1bn fine and places $400m in escrow
ZTE deal a 'personal favour' from President Trump - but it will definitely be shut down if it contravenes new agreement
Trump's North Korea summit cancellation could result in new swathe of cyber attacks
Denial of service attacks expected from North Korea, targetting US government departments or military networks
Trump defends pledge to help save ZTE
Trump says his government will explore other ways to punish ZTE without pushing it out of business
Trump offers to help ZTE 'get back into business'
Donald Trump tweets surprise promise ahead of US-China trade talks
Civil rights groups criticise new US law which increases international snooping powers
Much-criticised CLOUD Act becomes law without a debate, makes it easier for authorities to seize private data on their citizens without a warrant
Kaspersky to launch Swiss data centre to tackle US spying concerns
Russian security firm wants to prove its innocence
Broadcom abandons plans to buy Qualcomm following US government bar
Broadcom "disappointed with the outcome" after Trump barred Broadcom's proposed takeover of Qualcomm on national security grounds
Broadcom formally abandon plan to buy Qualcomm following President Trump's intervention
Broadcom folds following President Trump's decision to block proposed acquisition
President Trump blocks Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm following national security recommendations
Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm might be over, but Intel might still bid for Broadcom
US blocks Broadcom acquisition of Qualcomm citing national security
President Trump follows CFIUS recommendation and blocks Broadcom's mega-bid for Qualcomm
Kaspersky files new claims against US government alleging unconstitutional ban by President Trump
Legal documents suggest that government ban on Kaspersky contravenes US constitutional ban on 'bills of attainder'