Dominic Raab
US says 'Five-Eyes' intelligence alliance will remain in place despite Britain's Huawei decision
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confident of US and UK resolving their differences
US urges UK to reconsider Huawei 5G decision
Mike Pompeo describes Huawei as a 'real risk' to security and tells foreign secretary Dominic Raab to reconsider its role in the UK's 5G and fibre networks
US steps up pressure on UK to bar Huawei from 5G telecoms networks
UK government to make final decision regarding Huawei's participation in 5G networks later this month