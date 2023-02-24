Dole

Food giant Dole hit by ransomware

Threats and Risks

Food giant Dole hit by ransomware

Attack earlier this month forced the temporary closure of production plants in North America

clock 24 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Google claims major quantum computing breakthrough

23 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

Food giant Dole hit by ransomware

24 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

Intel EMEA president resigns, chipmaker says pay cuts are short term

23 February 2023 • 6 min read
04

Google accused of destroying evidence in legal case

24 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

Meta plans additional layoffs across various divisions, report

23 February 2023 • 3 min read