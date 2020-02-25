Docker
Warning over spike in attacks on exposed Docker platforms
Attackers have already scanned nearly 59,000 IP networks, claim researchers
Warning over Graboid cryptojacking worm that spreads via insecure Docker software containers
The worm moves in small bursts, but remains relatively inept overall
More than 40,000 Kubernetes and Docker containers discoverable on the internet - with many exposing personal data
One simple misconfiguration will expose enterprise apps and databases, warns Unit42
Unpatched flaw impacting all Docker versions allows root access to host file system
Developers belatedly working on fix for time-to-check-time-to-use (TOCTOU) Docker security flaw
190,000 Docker Hub user names and passwords exposed in security breach
Bitbucket and Github access tokens for Docker autobuilds also exposed
Kubernetes is a seachange technology - IT leaders should be at the helm
Kubernetes is now the de facto standard for deploying cloud applications
Containers and serverless: developers are keen but do IT leaders understand them?
Computing speaks to three analytics vendors on what their customers are doing
As CloudBees invests in Kubernetes, what's in it for DevOps?
Computing speaks to Cloudbees CEO Sacha Labourey and Kubernetes originator James Strachan
As CloudBees acquires Codeship, what's next for DevOps? Computing talks to the two CEOs
Computing asks Sacha Labourey and Moritz Plassnig about the acquisition and what its implications are more widely
Serverless versus containers: a DevOps phoney war
Analysis: Does serverless computing really spell the end for containers?
Tibco makes new move into APIs and microservices with nanoscale.io purchase
Move aims to appeal to developers deploying cose to containers, IoT, serverless and mobile platforms
Containers are "core to the fabric of IT" - so let's protect them
Qualys increases visibility and security of Docker container deployments
Oracle acquires Dutch cloud start-up Wercker
Oracle promises to keep Wercker's community edition free
All data is big data now, says MapR
The focus now is making applications agile, says SVP Jack Norris
DevOps: the need for speed and the tools of choice
A summary of Computing's research into DevOps priorities and tools
Use cloud providers, because you can't compete with their R&D budgets, argues expert panel
'My IT team can't build a different version of Docker just to make my life easier, but AWS can,' says Trainline head of platform delivery
Docker issues beta releases for Mac, Windows, Azure and AWS
New preview releases based on updated Docker Engine 1.12
Ubuntu Xenial Xerus released - includes beefed up support for ZFS and containers
Canonical's latest package includes long-term support for enterprise customers
More open source moves from Microsoft with support for Docker storage plugin for Azure
Microsoft embraces Docker on its Azure cloud platform
Container rivals square up as Docker and CoreOS platforms get key updates
Docker now has a rival for building and deploying containerised applications as rkt hits production ready status
DevOps tools: which to choose?
DevOps may be mostly about changing culture and management but tools also play a vital role
Doing DevOps without monitoring and measurement? Expect to fail, warns New Relic's Abner Germanow
'If you don't measure the progress that you're making and you're not doing it in a data-driven fashion, you will fail,' says Germanow
UPDATED Women in open source often harassed, says Docker DevOps guy
Open source not a meritocracy, he claims